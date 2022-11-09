MAD Lions reach verbal agreement with Chasy

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

MAD Lions reportedly have reached a verbal agreement with top laner Dong-hyeon “Chasy” Kim.

The 21-year-old South Korean will replace Irfan “Armut” Tukek on the roster for the 2023 League of Legends European Championship (LEC) season, according to independent journalist Brieuc Seeger.

Chasy competed this summer with X7 Esports in the Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC).

The rest of the MAD Lions lineup includes jungler Javier “Elyoya” Prades, mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer, bot laner William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen and support Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser.

–Field Level Media