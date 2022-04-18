fbpx
Published April 18, 2022

Report: MAD Lions parting ways with mid laner Reeker

The loading screen for League of Legends is seen projected on the wall behind the competitors. The loading screen comes up while waiting for the game to start, allowing players to view each characters basic information before the battle. Jan. 24, 2020
Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

MAD Lions are reportedly parting ways with mid laner Steven “Reeker” Chen.

The 20-year-old German joined the Madrid-based organization in November.

MAD Lions plan to replace him before the start of the 2022 League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split, Jaxon reported Monday.

MAD Lions finished 8-10 in the spring split and did not reach the playoffs.

Possible replacements for Reeker include Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer of Fnatic and Vincent “Vetheo” Berrie of Misfits Gaming, per the report. Possible landing spots for Reeker include LVP SuperLiga teams KOI and Giants.

Reeker was with BIG (2020-21) and SK Gaming Prime (2019-20) before joining MAD Lions.

–Field Level Media

