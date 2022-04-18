Report: MAD Lions parting ways with mid laner Reeker

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

MAD Lions are reportedly parting ways with mid laner Steven “Reeker” Chen.

The 20-year-old German joined the Madrid-based organization in November.

MAD Lions plan to replace him before the start of the 2022 League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split, Jaxon reported Monday.

MAD Lions finished 8-10 in the spring split and did not reach the playoffs.

Possible replacements for Reeker include Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer of Fnatic and Vincent “Vetheo” Berrie of Misfits Gaming, per the report. Possible landing spots for Reeker include LVP SuperLiga teams KOI and Giants.

Reeker was with BIG (2020-21) and SK Gaming Prime (2019-20) before joining MAD Lions.

–Field Level Media