Published April 6, 2022

Report: MAD Lions negotiating to acquire Valorant roster

MAD Lions are in negotiations to acquire the Valorant roster of Tenstar and enter competition in the platform, Dexerto reported Wednesday.

Tenster has been left in a “precarious financial position” in recent weeks, unable to obtain funding after key personnel — including founder and CEO Carl Roderick — resigned from the parent company, Dexerto said.

The roster acquisition would give MAD Lions, a Spanish organization, a ready-made Valorant roster and provide Tenstar with an infusion of cash.

The current Tenstar Valorant roster consists of Brits Jack “Br0die” Emmott and Calum “KRAY” Knight, Niko “polvi” Polvinen of Finland, Alexandre “xms” Forte of France and Croatia’s Domagoj “Doma” Fancev.

