The Minnesota Lynx signed forward Nikolina Milic to a contract for the remainder of the season, Winsidr reported Tuesday.

The 28-year-old rookie is averaging 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 25 games (three starts) this season.

Milic scored a season-high 23 points on 11-of-19 shooting against the Indiana Fever on June 12.

Internationally, Milic helped Serbia win a bronze medal at FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2019.

