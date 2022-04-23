fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published April 23, 2022

Report: Luka Doncic to attempt return in Game 4

Sportsnaut
Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic warms up before game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will take part in pregame warmups and could play in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, barring any setbacks, according to a report from ESPN.

Also, the Mavericks upgraded Doncic from questionable to probable prior to the contest.

The network reported “increasing optimism” that Doncic will make his series debut. He has missed the first three games because of a left calf strain.

Doncic will play limited minutes if he is cleared to return, ESPN reported. He has been out since April 10.

In 65 games during the regular season, Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

The Mavericks lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 heading into Game 4.

–Field Level Media

Share: