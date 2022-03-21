Report: LSU set to hire Murray State’s Matt McMahon

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

LSU is expected to name Matt McMahon of Murray State its next head coach, ESPN reported Monday.

An official announcement could happen later in the day.

McMahon, 43, just took the Racers to their third NCAA Tournament in his seven-year tenure. Murray State, which was ranked in the Top 25 poll earlier this season, has won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title four times under McMahon.

The Racers, who earned a 7 seed in the tournament, were upset by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the second round over the weekend.

McMahon is 154-67 at Murray State, his first head coaching post. Perhaps his most impressive feat was landing under-the-radar recruit Ja Morant, who led the Racers to a victory over Marquette in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and is now one of the NBA’s biggest stars.

McMahon played guard at Appalachian State from 1996-2000, averaging 5.8 points per game in 117 contests (33 starts).

LSU fired Will Wade for cause March 12 in the wake of allegations of major recruiting violations.

Kevin Nickelberry served as interim head coach in the NCAA Tournament. LSU earned a 6 seed but was defeated by No. 11 Iowa State in the first round on Friday.

–Field Level Media