LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith tears ACL in celebration

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL in the season-opening loss to Florida State, Rivals reported.
The injury occurred in the first quarter Sunday night when Smith landed awkwardly on his knee while celebrating a successful tackle.
He returned to the field after halftime on crutches.
Smith is expected to have surgery, per the report.
As a freshman last season, he appeared in nine games and made 19 tackles (five for loss) and four sacks.
Smith, a 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Houma, La., was the No. 20 overall recruit and No. 5 player in his position in the Class of 2021, as ranked by the 247Sports composite.
