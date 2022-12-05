Report: Louisville’s Scott Satterfield accepts Cincinnati HC post

Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield accepted a six-year deal to take over at Cincinnati, according to multiple reports. An official announcement is expected later Monday.

The Bearcats lost head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin last week. Fickell took the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff following the 2021 season and finished with57-18 overall record at Cincinnati, including a 9-3 mark in 2022.

Satterfield could be stuck in the middle of a dramatic postseason plot as Louisville and Cincinnati are scheduled to play in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

Satterfield, 49, spent four seasons at Louisville and was previously head coach at Appalachian State (2013-2018), where he played quarterback (1991-95).

He has a 76-48 record as a head coach and went 25-24 with the Cardinals.

–Field Level Media