Lefty Rich Hill reaches one-year deal with Pirates

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million contract, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Per the report, the deal is pending the results of a physical examination.

Hill, who turns 43 on March 11, is entering his 19th season in the major leagues.

He posted an 8-7 record with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts last season with the Boston Red Sox, his third stint with the team.

Hill is 82-59 with a 3.85 ERA in 350 career games (221 starts) with 11 teams.

–Field Level Media