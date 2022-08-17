LeBron James reaches 2-year, $97.1M deal with Lakers

Credit: Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension that includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Per the network, James’ extension — which includes a 15 percent trade kicker — makes him the highest-earning player in NBA history with $532 million in guaranteed money.

James, who turns 38 on Dec. 30, had been set to make $44.5 million entering the final season of his previous contract.

James, obviously, had plenty of money prior to this contract. Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion in June, making him the first active NBA player to reach the status.

James has won four NBA championships, been named league MVP four times and been selected to 18 All-Star teams. He also has won two Olympic gold medals.

He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 56 games last season.

–Field Level Media