Lakers guard Dennis Schroder injures finger

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder will miss Friday’s preseason finale at Sacramento with a finger injury, The Athletic reported.

The 29-year-old veteran is undergoing further testing to determine a timetable for his return. The regular season tips off Tuesday for the Lakers at defending champion Golden State.

Schroder played nine minutes off the bench in Wednesday’s 118-113 preseason loss to Minnesota, missing all four of his field-goal attempts.

He averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 64 games (29 starts) last season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.

Schroder signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal to return to Los Angeles in September. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 61 starts with the Lakers in 2020-21.

–Field Level Media