Report: Lakers F Anthony Davis (foot) set to return Friday

Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis is expected to return for Friday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, The Athletic reported Thursday, after missing the past 17 games with a mid-foot sprain.

The Lakers are just 4-13 since Davis was injured in a Feb. 16 victory over the Utah Jazz. They are clinging to a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference, a half game ahead of the 11th-place San Antonio Spurs heading into play Thursday.

The Lakers also were without star guard/forward LeBron James for a loss at Dallas on Tuesday, after he left the current road trip with a sprained ankle. Neither Davis nor James is expected to play in Thursday’s road game against the Jazz, with James a likely game-time decision against the Pelicans, ESPN reported.

In addition to the last 17 games, Davis has missed 21 other games this season, the bulk of which were because of a knee injury.

James also has missed a significant amount of time. He has missed 19 games for a variety of ailments, including a one-game suspension.

Davis has averaged 23.1 points with 9.7 rebounds in 37 games this season, while James has averaged 30.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 55 games.

