Published April 20, 2022

Report: LAFC finalizing extension for striker Carlos Vela

Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrates with fans after scoring his third goal of the game against the Colorado Rapids at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles FC and star striker Carlos Vela are finalizing a contract extension, FOX Sports reported Wednesday.

“It’s as good as done,” a source told the media outlet, confirming that the deal runs “at least” through 2023.

The 2019 MLS Most Valuable Player will remain a designated player on the LAFC roster. His deal was set to expire on June 30.

Vela, 33, has four goals and two assists in seven matches this season. He has 61 goals and 37 assists in 93 games (83 starts) since joining LAFC in 2018.

