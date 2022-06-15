Report: L.A. Valiant adding Marve1; teammates to pay wages

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Former Boston Uprising tank player Min-seo “Marve1” Hwang has signed with the Los Angeles Valiant, Dexerto reported Wednesday.

Marve1 joins Valiant on a 30-day contract and the rest of the team will pay his wages out of pocket, per the report.

The Uprising parted ways with the South Korean in May over “personal issues.” He had just joined Uprising in October 2021.

Marve1 also spent three years with Seoul Dynasty, helping them to reach the grand final of the Overwatch League 2020 playoffs.

–Field Level Media