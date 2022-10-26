Knicks pick up Obi Toppin’s 4th-year option

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks picked up the fourth-year option for forward Obi Toppin, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Toppin, 24, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and will earn $6.8 million in 2023-24, per Spotrac.

Through three games this season, Toppin is averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 16.0 minutes off the bench.

He has career averages of 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 14.3 minutes in 137 games (10 starts) for the Knicks.

Toppin won the Slam Dunk Contest at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

–Field Level Media