Kentucky QB Will Levis (turf toe) to play vs. Mississippi State

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is set to return to action on Saturday when the No. 22 Wildcats host No. 16 Mississippi State, coach Mark Stoops reportedly told ESPN on Friday.

Levis missed last week’s 24-14 home loss to South Carolina due to turf toe. He wore a boot to protect the injury to his left foot.

Levis also has a dislocated middle finger on his non-throwing hand that was sustained during a 22-19 road loss to Ole Miss on Oct. 1.

The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 SEC) will be looking to halt a two-game slide.

Levis, a highly regarded NFL prospect, has passed for 1,405 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games this season.

Kaiya Sheron made his first career start for the Wildcats in the loss to South Carolina. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked six times.

Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1) is led by star quarterback Will Rogers.

