Report: kennyS leaving G2 for Falcons

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub is parting ways with G2 Esports and planning to join the Falcons’ CS:GO roster, a French news organization reported Monday.

The 27-year-old Frenchman, once named “Esports Player of the Year” at The Game Awards, has been riding the bench for G2 for some time. He has spent most of the past 18 months in more of a content creator role, streaming not only CS:GO but also Valorant and other titles.

Falcons have an all-French CS:GO roster where kennyS would reportedly be replacing Bryan “Maka” Canda, who was benched Oct. 25.

kennyS has been a part of G2 since February 2017. He briefly returned to competition as a substitute for Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic at IEM Winter 2021.

