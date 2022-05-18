Report: Jets sign 10th overall pick WR Garrett Wilson

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Jets agreed to a $20.55 million rookie deal with wide receiver Garrett Wilson on Wednesday, ESPN reported.

The four-year, fully guaranteed contract for the 10th overall pick out of Ohio State means the Jets have signed all three of their first-round selections.

Wilson, 21, posted 10 100-yard receiving games over three seasons with the Buckeyes, including each of his final three games in 2021.

The two-time All-Big Ten selection caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns in 34 games (19 starts) from 2019-21.

New York previously signed cornerback Ahmad Gardner (No. 4 overall pick) and linebacker Jermaine Johnson (No. 26) to rookie contracts.

–Field Level Media