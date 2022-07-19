Report: Jets RB Breece Hall set to sign rookie deal

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets second-round draft pick Breece Hall is expected to sign his four-year rookie contract Tuesday, NFL Network reported.

The 21-year-old running back from Iowa State reported with the other rookies to the team facility for training camp on Tuesday morning.

Hall was the last remaining unsigned selection from the Jets’ seven-player draft class. New York drafted three times in the first round, selecting cornerback Ahmad Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and linebacker Jermaine Johnson.

Hall, chosen 36th overall, rushed for 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns in 36 games at Iowa State from 2019-21. He added 82 receptions for 734 yards and six scores.

–Field Level Media