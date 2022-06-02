Jeff Van Gundy (COVID-19) won’t call NBA Finals Game 1

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will be without its top broadcast team for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday because of COVID-19, the New York Post reported.

Analyst Jeff Van Gundy and ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski will join play-by-play announcer Mike Breen on the bench for the game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Breen tested positive for the virus and missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Miami Heat, and Van Gundy sounded as if he didn’t feel well during that broadcast on Sunday.

Because Breen hasn’t been cleared to return, Mark Jones and analyst Mark Jackson will call Thursday’s game from San Francisco.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday.

