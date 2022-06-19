Jeff Green exercises option to stay with Nuggets

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Journeyman forward Jeff Green exercised his $4.5 million player option to return to the Denver Nuggets in 2022-23, ESPN reported on Sunday.

Green, who turns 36 in August, had until Monday to opt-in. He averaged 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 75 games (63 starts) this past season.

He has averaged 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 1,051 career games (646 starts) with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Nuggets.

Green was selected by the Celtics with the fifth overall pick of the 2007 NBA Draft. He was part of a draft-day trade with the Sonics that included Wally Szczerbiak, Delonte West and a second-round pick in the 2008 NBA Draft for Ray Allen and Glen Davis.

