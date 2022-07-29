Imperial Esports acquiring chelo from MIBR for $200K

Credit: MIBR

Imperial Esports reportedly are set to acquire rifler Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes from MIBR with a $200,000 buyout.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has four months remaining on his deal with MIBR, where he has been since early 2021.

The Brazilian website Dust 2 Brasil first reported the buyout offer on Friday.

MIBR, with chelo as the in-game leader, are coming off a disappointing 21st-24th place finish at IEM XVII Cologne.

Prior to joining MIBR, chelo competed with such Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams as BOOM Esports, INTZ, NoTag, Luminosity Gaming and paiN Gaming.

