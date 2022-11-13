Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven to have ankle surgery

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven will have surgery on his injured left ankle, the Miami Herald reported Sunday.

The 7-footer has missed Miami’s first 13 games this season and will have the procedure soon “barring a change of heart,” per the report.

A projected recovery time of three months would make Yurtseven eligible to return by March.

Yurtseven averaged 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.6 minutes in 56 games (12 starts) as a rookie in 2021-22.

The Heat signed center Orlando Robinson to a two-way deal on Sunday and waived guard Dru Smith from his two-way contract.

