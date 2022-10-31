Report: Hans Sama joining G2 Esports

Credit: Cameron Clark, York Daily Record, York Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

G2 Esports are reportedly signing Steven “Hans Sama” Liv for the 2023 League of Legends European Championship season.

The 23-year-old French free agent last played for Team Liquid from November 2021 through September 2022. He played previously for Rogue, Misfits and Millenium.

Hans Sama starred during the League Championship Series (LCS) Spring 2022 season, making the 1st All-Pro Team as Liquid finished first in the group stage and third overall.

Independent journalist LEC Wooloo reported the pending transaction Monday, saying Hans Sama chose G2 Esports over Team Vitality and Fnatic.

He would join a G2 Esports roster that includes Sergen “BrokenBlade” Celik, Rasmus Borregaard “caPs” Winther, Victor “Flakked” Lirola and Raphael “Targamas” Crabbe.

–Field Level Media