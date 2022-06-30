Grizzlies defensive star Jaren Jackson Jr. has foot surgery

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent right foot surgery and is slated to miss four to six months, ESPN reported Thursday.

Jackson, an elite defender, had a stress fracture in the foot repaired Wednesday.

Jackson, who turns 23 in September, averaged 16.3 points and a career-best 5.8 rebounds in 78 games last season. He also led the NBA with a career-best 177 blocked shots and also set a career high with 73 steals.

Jackson was an All-Defensive First Team selection this past season.

In four NBA seasons, Jackson has averages of 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots in 204 games (195 starts).

Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Michigan State.

–Field Level Media