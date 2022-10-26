Giants lineman Nick Gates returns from broken leg

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates will reportedly be activated Wednesday, more than 13 months after sustaining a gruesome leg fracture.

Gates, who recently told ESPN he was “feeling great,” is on the physically unable to perform list. The team opened his practice window three weeks ago.

His long road to recovery included seven surgeries after fracturing his left fibula and tibula during a Week 2 loss at Washington on Sept. 16, 2021. A setback this spring forced the rod in his leg to be removed.

The 6-foot-6, 318-pound Gates, who turns 27 next month, has appeared in 34 games (21 starts) since he joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May 2018.

Gates’ activation comes with right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson both exiting Sunday’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars with knee injuries.

The Giants (6-1) bring a four-game win streak into their Week 8 game Sunday against the host Seattle Seahawks (4-3). New York has a bye in Week 9.

