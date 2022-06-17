fbpx
Published June 17, 2022

Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard suspended two games

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Justin Hilliard (47) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard was suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season, NFL Network reported Friday, after he violated the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hilliard, who went undrafted out of Ohio State, made his NFL debut last season and played in two games with the Giants. He played on 15 special-teams snaps.

Hilliard, 25, was waived by the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 31 of last year and signed by the Giants a day later. He was placed on injured reserve in mid-October due to an ankle injury.

He will be eligible to join the Giants on Sept. 19, one day following their Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.

–Field Level Media

