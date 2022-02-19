Report: Giants add Angela Baker to coaching staff

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants hired Angela Baker as an offensive quality control coach, ESPN reported.

Baker, 29, would become the second woman hired to the staff of new head coach Brian Daboll. Laura Young was hired as the Giants’ director of coaching operations.

Baker most recently served as the kickers and punters/special teams/defensive quality control coach for Division III Redlands.

The New York native previously spent time with the Cleveland Browns as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

The Giants hired Hannah Burnett as their first full-time female scout in 2020.

–Field Level Media