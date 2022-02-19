Report: Georgia suspends assistant coach Wade Mason

Feb 16, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Shareef O’Neal (24) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has suspended men’s assistant basketball coach Wade Mason with pay during an investigation into an alleged altercation with another university employee, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mason and Bulldogs director of player personnel Brian Fish had a dispute that became physical during halftime of Wednesday’s 84-65 loss at LSU.

Mason is in his first season on head coach Tom Crean’s staff, and he has a two-year contract.

The university issued a statement on Saturday to dispute reports that Crean could be fired for failing to report the incident to human resources.

“There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature,” the school said. “The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.”

ESPN reported that Mason will not on the bench for Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12 Southeastern Conference) entered Saturday in last place in the SEC and riding a six-game losing streak.

–Field Level Media