Report: G2 permits JACKZ to explore options

G2 Esports are allowing French rifler Audric “JACKZ” Jug to explore his options away from the team, according to a report by 1pv.fr on Tuesday.

JACKZ, 30, has been with the organization since 2018, although he was inactive from December 2020 to March 2021.

Tuesday’s news comes on the heels of G2 reportedly telling in-game leader Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen of Finland to explore his options as well.

G2’s roster consists of JACKZ, Aleksib, Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac and Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov of Russia. Francois “AMANEK” Delaunay is benched and fellow Frenchman Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam serves as the team’s coach.

