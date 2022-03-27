Report: Free-agent C Greg Monroe to join Jazz

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Center Greg Monroe will change uniforms yet again as the veteran of 10 NBA seasons agreed to a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, The Athletic reported Sunday.

The stop at Utah will be the fourth NBA team Monroe has joined this season. The 31-year-old Georgetown product also has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks this season. In addition, he also spent time with the G League’s Capital City GoGo.

The 6-foot-11 Monroe has played for eight teams in his NBA career, which started in the 2010-11 season after he was the seventh overall draft pick by the Detroit Pistons.

In just 10 NBA games this season, Monroe has averaged 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game. In 642 career NBA games (417 starts), he has averaged 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

–Field Level Media