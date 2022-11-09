Report: Fnatic parting ways with coach YamatoCannon

Credit: Fnatic

Fnatic are reportedly parting ways with League of Legends coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi.

The 26-year-old Swede has held the position since November 2020 after previous coaching stints with SANDBOX Gaming, Team Vitality, Splyce and others.

Per multiple reports, Fnatic will promote their academy team coach Goncalo “Crusher” Brandao to fill the position.

YamatoCannon guided Fnatic to LoL World Championship appearances in 2021 and 2022. They improved to a 9th-10th-place finish this year after finishing 14th-16th in 2021.

–Field Level Media