Report: Florida targeting San Francisco coach Todd Golden

Florida is targeting San Francisco’s Todd Golden as its next coach, ESPN reported Friday.

The Gators are expected to move quickly, with San Francisco’s season ending Thursday night.

Golden, 36, guided the 10th-seeded Dons (24-10) to the school’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998. They lost 92-87 in overtime to No. 7 seed Murray State in the first round of the East Region in Indianapolis.

He is 57-36 in three seasons at San Francisco, including a 61-60 win against then-No. 4 Virginia on Nov. 27, 2020.

Golden previously was an assistant coach at San Francisco (2017-19), Auburn (2014-16) and Columbia (2012-14).

Florida coach Mike White left to take the same position at Georgia last week after going 142-88 in seven seasons in Gainesville.

The Gators (20-13) play a second-round game at Xavier (19-13) in the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday. They defeated Iona, 79-74, in the first round with assistant Al Pinkins as interim head coach.

