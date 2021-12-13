Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (torn pectoral) out for season

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris (23) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons starting safety Erik Harris needs surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday.

He left Sunday’s 29-21 road win against the Carolina Panthers early in the first quarter. He walked off the field with a trainer and then headed to the locker room after a visit to the medical tent.

Harris, 31, finishes his first season with the Falcons with 64 tackles, eight passes defensed and half a sack in 12 starts.

He has 254 tackles and five interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, in 77 career games (42 starts) with the New Orleans Saints (2016), Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2017-20) and Falcons.

Jaylinn Hawkins, a fourth-round pick in 2020, is a likely candidate to replace Harris when Atlanta (6-7) visits the San Francisco 49ers (7-6) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media