Report: Ex-Florida star Keyontae Johnson visiting Kansas State

Former Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson is seeking a return to college basketball and is visiting Kansas State on Saturday, Stadium reported.

The 2020-21 SEC Preseason Player of the Year, Johnson collapsed during the first half of a Dec. 12, 2020, game against Florida State and hasn’t played since. The exact cause of his collapse wasn’t made public, and his family said in February 2021 it was not related to COVID-19.

Stadium reported Saturday that it was a heart issue that kept Johnson off the court but that he has been medically cleared to resume play.

Johnson has a $5 million insurance policy but won’t receive a payout if he plays a certain number of games, reported Stadium, which didn’t specify the number.

“He feels 100 percent and just wants to get back on the court,” a source told Stadium.

The 6-foot-5 forward appeared in 31 games (all starts) in the 2019-20 season and averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

On March 5, he had a commemorative start on Florida’s senior day. Kentucky and Florida took part in a ceremonial tipoff, with the Gators getting the ball to Johnson. After a few dribbles, he handed the ball to officials and walked off the court to a standing ovation before the game’s official tipoff.

He served as an unofficial coach for the Gators last season. He entered the transfer portal on May 1.

Stadium reported Johnson, 23, also has visited Western Kentucky and Southern California.

–Field Level Media