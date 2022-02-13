Report: Eric Bieniemy’s future up in the air in Kansas City

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (left) and coach Andy Reid react during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid are due to meet soon to discuss Bieniemy’s future in Kansas City, ESPN reported Sunday.

Bieniemy’s one-year contract is expiring and he might want to pursue coaching in college, other NFL opportunities or taking the next season off, per the report.

The Chiefs offensive staff already has undergone a change this offseason, with quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka leaving to take the offensive coordinator job with the New York Giants.

Frequently interviewed for head-coaching jobs around the NFL, Bieniemy, 52, was passed over once more in the 2022 hiring cycle. The New Orleans Saints reportedly interviewed him but chose instead to promote their own defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, to replace Sean Payton.

Bieniemy has served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator since 2018 after five years as their running backs coach. In his four seasons as OC — coinciding with Patrick Mahomes’ four seasons as the starting quarterback — the team has never finished outside the top six in the NFL in either total offense or scoring offense.

–Field Level Media