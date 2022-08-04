ENCE signing SunPayus to replace hades

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

ENCE are close to signing AWPer Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia to replace Aleksander “hades” Miskiewicz, HLTV reported Thursday.

SunPayus joins the Finnish Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team from Movistar Riders. The 23-year-old Spaniard previously played for Iberian Family, Caronte Gaming and Wygers, among others.

ENCE signed hades in June 2021 and the 22-year-old Polish player helped the team post runner-up finishes at ESL Pro League Season 15 and IEM Dallas.

The rest of the ENCE roster includes Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer of Denmark, Pawel “dycha” Dycha of Poland and Pavle “maden” Boskovic of Montenegro. Finland’s Eetu “sAw” Saha is the coach.

ENCE are also looking to replace Israeli Lotan “Spinx” Giladi, who’s reportedly set to join Vitality.

–Field Level Media