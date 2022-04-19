Report: Duke guard Michael Savarino, Coach K’s grandson, enters portal

Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke guard Michael Savarino, the grandson of former Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, reportedly has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

According to Stadium, Savarino will depart Duke as a graduate transfer after three seasons with the program in Durham, N.C.

The former walk-on was placed on scholarship last August and averaged 1.1 points and 2.3 minutes in 11 games with Duke during his grandfather’s final season as coach in 2021-22.

Savarino’s mother is Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino, the eldest daughter of Mike and Mickie Krzyzewski.

–Field Level Media