Dodgers pitcher David Price to retire after 2022 season

Former American League Cy Young Award winner David Price plans to retire after the 2022 season, USA Today reported Sunday.

Price, in his second season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has compiled a 157-82 record with five teams over 14 seasons. He won the Cy Young in 2012 with the Tampa Bay franchise, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2007, and finished second in the voting two other times.

Now 37, Price is a five-time All-Star and won the ERA title twice.

“It’s just time,” he told USA Today. “Everything on my body hurts.”

The Dodgers placed the left-hander on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 4 with left wrist inflammation.

This season, working out of the bullpen, Price is 2-0 with a 2.58 ERA with one save in 38 appearances. He has 37 strikeouts over 38 1/3 innings.

In addition to the Dodgers and Tampa Bay (2008-14), Price has pitched for Detroit (2014-15), Toronto (2015) and Boston (2016-19). He won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018.

He sat out the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

