Report: Dodgers designate Shane Greene, make room for David Price

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated veteran left-hander David Price from the team’s COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, according to an MLB.com report.

To make room on their 40-man roster, the Dodgers also designated right-hander Shane Greene for assignment.

Price, who has been sidelined since last pitching on April 22 after contracting the virus, was activated between games of Tuesday’s home doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 36-year-old Price has seen action in just five games this season (0-0, 1.93 ERA), all out of the bullpen. In 4 2/3 innings, he has allowed one run and four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

This season marks Price’s second with the Dodgers, with 33 of his 44 outings coming in relief. The five-time All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner was primarily a starter over his first 12 seasons, spent with the Tampa Bay Rays (2008-14), Detroit Tigers (2014-15), Toronto Blue Jays (2015) and Boston Red Sox (2016-19).

Price opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.

Greene, 33, had just made his 2022 season debut on Sunday after starting the year at Triple-AAA Albuquerque. Against the Philadelphia Phillies, he tossed two scoreless innings and recorded the win.

A former All-Star reliever in 2019, Greene is in his ninth season with his fourth club — beginning with the New York Yankees (2014), Tigers (2015-19), Atlanta Braves (2019-2021) and Dodgers. He has 67 career saves in 342 career appearances, which includes 33 starts.

