Report: Devin Booker (hamstring) could be back for G6

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is progressing from his hamstring injury and it’s possible he could return for Thursday night’s Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The Suns lead the Western Conference first-round series 3-2 and could close it out in New Orleans.

Booker is expected to be listed as out for the game, initially.

Booker suffered a Grade 1 strain to his right hamstring in Game 2 of the series, with ESPN reporting he could be out 2-3 weeks.

Booker suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Suns’ 125-114 loss to the Pelicans on April 19. He scored 31 points before leaving the game with 4:45 left in the period.

The 25-year-old Booker averaged 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the regular season. The Suns were 8-6 without him in the lineup.

Booker has a history of hamstring issues. He missed seven games this season because of a left hamstring strain.

