Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts finalists for Lakers job

Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among the finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching vacancy, ESPN reported Friday.

Los Angeles fired coach Frank Vogel last month after finishing 33-49 and missing the playoffs.

Other names that have been linked to the job search include Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson.

Ham, 48, just completed his fourth season on coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff in Milwaukee. He previously was an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2011-13 under coach Mike Brown. He was an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-18, also under Budenholzer.

Stotts, 64, compiled a 402-318 record in nine seasons with the Trail Blazers from 2012-21, reaching the playoffs in each of his last eight seasons.

Including earlier coaching stops with the Atlanta Hawks (2002-04) and Milwaukee Bucks (2005-07), Stotts’ overall record as an NBA head coach is 517-486.

