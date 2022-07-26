Diamondbacks top pick Druw Jones hurts shoulder, may miss season

Credit: Antranik Tavitian/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Druw Jones, the second overall pick of this month’s MLB draft, injured his shoulder and could be done for the season, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Jones, 18, sustained the injury taking batting practice Monday during his first session with Arizona.

“It seems like he will be out for a little while,” Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield told The Athletic. But he added that this isn’t the type of injury that will “significantly impact his career.”

The Athletic reported Jones was scheduled to meet with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gary Waslewski on Wednesday in Phoenix to figure out whether surgery would be needed.

Jones is the son of longtime Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones and starred at Wesleyan School, a prep school in Georgia. Jones batted .570 with 13 homers, 39 RBIs and 32 stolen bases during his senior season earlier this year.

Last week Arizona gave Jones a deal reportedly worth $8.185 million, briefly holding the record for a high school draftee. The Baltimore Orioles gave slightly more to No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday, also just out of high school.

–Field Level Media