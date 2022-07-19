Arizona Diamondbacks give No. 2 pick Druw Jones record bonus

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 overall draft pick Druw Jones agreed to a record-setting deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, MLB Network reported Tuesday.

He will reportedly receive $8,185,100, topping the previous record bonus for a high school player of $7.7 million by the Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. in 2019.

The 18-year-old Jones is a center fielder like his father, Andruw Jones, a five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner with the Atlanta Braves.

The Diamondbacks chose Jones second overall in Sunday’s draft following the Baltimore Orioles’ selection of prep shortstop Jackson Holliday.

Jones batted .570 with 13 homers, 39 RBIs and 32 stolen bases during his 2022 senior season at Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners, Ga.

–Field Level Media