Report: Coyotes Matias Maccelli (lower body) out 6 weeks

Arizona Coyotes forward Matias Maccelli will be out for six weeks with a lower-body injury, PHNX Sports reported Monday.

He was injured early during Friday’s 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

Maccelli, 22, ranks second among NHL rookies with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) through 30 games.

Seattle Kraken rookie forward Matty Beniers entered Monday with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists).

A fourth-round pick by Arizona in 2019, Maccelli has 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 53 career contests.

