Washington Commanders sign linebacker Nathan Gerry

Credit: Jerry Habraken / Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Free agent linebacker Nathan Gerry is signing a contract with the Washington Commanders, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Gerry, 27, played in seven games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 before an ankle injury ended his season. He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers following that campaign, however he was waived in July 2021.

Gerry totaled 163 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions in 46 career games (22 starts) with the Eagles. He was selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Nebraska.

