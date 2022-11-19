Report: Commanders RB J.D. McKissic to miss rest of season

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic is being placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season, NFL Network reported on Saturday.

McKissic has been idle for Washington’s past two games. He last played in the Commanders’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 30, during which he carried twice for six yards and had three receptions for 14 yards.

McKissic, 29, has 22 carries for 95 yards and 27 receptions for 173 yards in eight games this season.

He has rushed for 1,074 yards and four touchdowns and has 220 catches for 1,674 yards and seven scores in 70 career games (14 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2016-18), Detroit Lions (2019) and Washington franchise.

–Field Level Media