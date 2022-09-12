Report: Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis (knee) out for season

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis will have season-ending surgery for a torn meniscus, NFL Network reported Monday.

The second-round draft pick from Alabama is expected to make a full recovery for 2023.

Mathis, 24, left the field on a cart after injuring his left knee during Sunday’s 28-22 season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injured on the first play of the Jaguars’ second possession, Mathis grabbed his knee after going down awkwardly while defending a 1-yard run by James Robinson.

