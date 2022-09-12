fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published September 12, 2022

Report: Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis (knee) out for season

Sportsnaut
Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) reacts after being injured against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis will have season-ending surgery for a torn meniscus, NFL Network reported Monday.

The second-round draft pick from Alabama is expected to make a full recovery for 2023.

Mathis, 24, left the field on a cart after injuring his left knee during Sunday’s 28-22 season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injured on the first play of the Jaguars’ second possession, Mathis grabbed his knee after going down awkwardly while defending a 1-yard run by James Robinson.

–Field Level Media

Share: