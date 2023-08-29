Report: Colts will keep RB Jonathan Taylor on PUP list with no trade arising

Credit: Mykal McEldowney / USA TODAY NETWORK

The saga between the Indianapolis Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor continued Tuesday, with the Colts keeping Taylor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list with no trade materializing, according to multiple reports.

Taylor, 24, reportedly requested a trade from Indianapolis July 30 due to the lack of contract extension talks. NFL Network reported that there was “significant interest” from two teams, but no trade came to fruition.

Taylor is ineligible to play the season’s first four games due to being on the PUP list.

In 2021, Taylor led the league in rushing yards (1,811), carries (332) and rushing touchdowns (18), as well as being named to the All-Pro First-Team.

Taylor rushed for 861 yards last season and four touchdowns but missed six games. He underwent minor ankle surgery in January.

In three seasons in Indianapolis Taylor has amassed 3,841 yards and 36 total touchdowns in 43 games (41 starts).

Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Jason Huntley, Evan Hull and Jake Funk are the Colts running backs on the roster.

–Field Level Media