Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts are signing free agent defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, NFL Network reported Monday.

The 28-year-old veteran has 10 1/2 sacks and 31 quarterback hits in 41 games (15 starts) with three teams.

Odenigbo appeared in nine games with the Cleveland Browns last season and made 13 tackles.

He has 72 tackles and three fumble recoveries in 41 games (15 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2018), Minnesota Vikings (2019-20) and Browns.

–Field Level Media